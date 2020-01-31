Clear

Severe storms could kick off Super Bowl weekend

Article Image

A developing storm across the Gulf Coast will bring rain to much of the Southeast and severe storms to south Florida today and into the weekend.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 4:40 AM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Hannah Levy and Judson Jones, CNN

With festivities kicking off for Sunday's Super Bowl, severe storms may dampen plans Friday into Saturday morning.

Fans arriving in Miami late Friday for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs may be a little disappointed in the weather, with a 50% chance of drizzle Friday afternoon.

Know the difference between a watch and a warning

The rain is expected to strengthen overnight as a cold front moves through the Miami area.

There is a slight risk these storms may become severe, especially early Saturday.

The storms will bring the possibility of strong wind, small hail, and minor flooding.

Even though the severe threat will be over by mid-morning Saturday, showers can be expected to linger into the early evening.

Get more weather news from around the world

By Sunday, everything dries out.

The storms are forecast to leave the area entirely by Sunday, leaving behind cooler, dry air.

Fans could enjoy highs near 70 during the day, and a temperatures of around 65 at the time of kickoff, 6:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

United Way holds its annual meeting and says thank you to volunteers

Image

Three local business owners partner to break the stigma of direct sales

Image

"We've had more deaths this year than we've ever had starting out in a new year..." a call to keep o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for man accused of skipping out on his grocery bill

Image

Jayden Jones

Image

North Vermillion High School is putting inclusion and fun back in sports

Image

Terre Haute sober living facility to host Super Bowl party

Image

Show the library some love with these new signs

Image

Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans