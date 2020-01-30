Clear

John Andretti, NASCAR driver and nephew of Mario Andretti, dies from colon cancer

Article Image

NASCAR driver John Andretti, the nephew of 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti, has died of colon cancer aged 56.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

NASCAR driver John Andretti, a nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti, has died from colon cancer, according to a tweet from Andretti Autosport.

John Andretti was 56.

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second," Andretti Autosport said.

Andretti raced all types of cars, but spent the most time in NASCAR's top series, running 393 races. He won twice, in the 1997 summer race at Daytona International Speedway and in 1999 at Martinsville, Virginia, winning for Petty Enterprises.

Andretti's father is Aldo Andretti, the twin brother of 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti. Mario Andretti was the only driver to win NASCAR's Daytona 500, the Formula One driver's championship and the Indy 500 during his career.

John Andretti raced 12 times at the Indy 500, and in 1994 he raced there and in a NASCAR event that night. He was the first driver to pull off the feat.

He announced in 2017 he had stage 4 colon cancer, NASCAR.com reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion High School is putting inclusion and fun back in sports

Image

Terre Haute sober living facility to host Super Bowl party

Image

Show the library some love with these new signs

Image

Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

Image

Mental health professionals

Image

Fork in the Road: Coco's Café and Wine Bar

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Teens and Taxes: Students learn lessons for life

Image

Riverscapes Luncheon

Image

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans