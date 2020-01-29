Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GOP senator up for reelection says he doesn't want witnesses in impeachment trial

Article Image

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski collectively asked Trump's impeachment defense team a question during his trial before the Senate.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Phil Mattingly, CNN

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who is up for reelection this year, told a home-state news outlet that he does not want additional witnesses to be included in the Senate impeachment trial.

"I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness," Gardner told Colorado Politics in a statement published Tuesday. "I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses."

Gardner's comments are significant given that Democrats hope to flip at least four Republican senators to join them in order to have enough votes to force the trial to include additional witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Without witnesses, the trial could wrap up as early as the end of this week.

For much of the process Gardner has been clear he wouldn't weigh in on his thinking or leanings as he considered the presentations by the House Democratic impeachment managers and the White House counsel. He could be seen throughout the opening stages of the trial taking careful notes during the presentations.

So far, just three GOP senators are seen as having publicly signaled that they would consider voting to include witnesses: Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Gardner's public comments are not a complete surprise. He was among several endangered or vulnerable 2020 Senate Republicans who stood up at a closed-door meeting Tuesday and made the case to their colleagues that prolonging the trial would be problematic for them and their campaigns, CNN reported. The group also included Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Martha McSally of Arizona.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Cloudy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University celebrates its Founders Day

Image

AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

Image

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivers State of the State address

Image

Putnam County death being investigated as homicide

Image

Sullivan County school corporation to close due to 'excessive amount of illness'

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Valentine's Couples Pottery Deming Park Feb. 15th & 16th 7pm-9pm

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Shorter - 4th Grade

Image

'It's nice to know they're in a home' Local animal shelter sees decrease of animal returns after the

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans