Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Florida day care worker fired after writing message on child's stomach

Article Image

A Florida day care worker has been fired after a mother discovered a message asking for more diapers written in marker on her son's chest and stomach.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Williams and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A day care worker has been fired after a mother discovered a message asking for more diapers written in marker on her son's chest and stomach.

In a Facebook post, Heather Chisum posted the photos showing the ink-stained skin of her 1-year-old son. The message read, "Mom, I'm out of diapers. (Please) read my report."

Chisum said a worker at the Children's Education Center of the Islands in Sanibel wrote the message on her son's body after she had forgotten to check the day care's daily report, according to CNN affiliate WINK.

"Immediately I was upset. I didn't know what to do. I called family. I said, 'Is this something I should be upset about? Am I overreacting?' They told me I wasn't," Chisum told WINK.

She said she sees several teachers at drop-off and pickup every day, and that any of them could have just told her she needed to bring in more diapers.

Chisum said it was the second time a day care worker wrote a message on her son. Her Facebook post has been shared almost 30,000 times with hundreds of comments from upset parents.

"It wasn't right, what happened. And it's nice to know I'm not the only one who thought that."

The executive director of Children's Education Center of the Islands released a statement saying the teacher has been removed following the incident.

"We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher," the statement read.

"The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward.

"We have met with the family involved. We understand and share their concerns and have ensured them that their children will always be welcome here."

CNN has left multiple voice messages with the day care for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Another Cloudy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University celebrates its Founders Day

Image

AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

Image

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivers State of the State address

Image

Putnam County death being investigated as homicide

Image

Sullivan County school corporation to close due to 'excessive amount of illness'

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Valentine's Couples Pottery Deming Park Feb. 15th & 16th 7pm-9pm

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Shorter - 4th Grade

Image

'It's nice to know they're in a home' Local animal shelter sees decrease of animal returns after the

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans