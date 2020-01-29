Clear
Fire at Los Angeles high-rise apartment building injures 8, officials say

Several people have been hurt in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Los Angeles, according to a city fire department spokesman and video from the scene.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 2:30 PM
By Cheri Mossburg and Eric Levenson, CNN

A 3-month-old baby was among eight people injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Los Angeles that city fire department officials said is considered "suspicious."

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said the fire began on the 6th floor and spread to the 7th floor of a 25-floor building in the Brentwood section of West Los Angeles. There are no sprinklers in the building, he said.

Firefighters working to put out a separate fire down the street noticed flames coming out of the high-rise building just at 8:37 a.m. local time, according to West Bureau Commander and Deputy Chief Armando Hogan.

Orange flames flickered and black smoke billowed from the building around 9:30 a.m. as firefighters walked on a nearby balcony, video taken by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the 6th floor as well as from a ladder truck outside, Terrazas said. They were able to put out the fire just before 10 a.m., Hogan said.

LA Fire's arson unit is investigating. Terrazas called the fire "suspicious" but declined to provide details on why.

Eight people were injured, including one who was in critical condition and transported to a hospital. Six of the injured suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said. They did not know the status of the 3-month-old.

Many people have been airlifted from the rooftop of the high rise by both LA Fire and LA County Sheriff helicopters, though officials do not have an exact number.

Hogan said that no one jumped from the building. Two people were contemplating jumping, including a man that was scaling the outside edge of the building, but both were ultimately rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters are currently doing a floor-to-floor search of the building, and a shelter is being established for the residents.

