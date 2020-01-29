Clear

White House has issued formal threat to Bolton to keep him from publishing book

Article Image

The White House has issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jake Tapper, Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent

The White House has issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The White House had no comment. Neither Bolton nor a spokesman for the publisher, Simon & Schuster, responded to a request for comment.

The letter comes in the midst of President Donald Trump attacking Bolton on Twitter, and Bolton's lawyer accusing the White House of corrupting the vetting process for Bolton's book by sharing the contents of the book with those outside the National Security Council's Records Management Division.

Trump's tweets attacking Bolton Wednesday morning suggested he knew the contents of the manuscript.

Reports from The New York Times suggest that Bolton's book details a time last August when the President directly linked $391 million in security aid to Ukraine with that country's government launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The President has repeatedly made unfounded and false claims about Joe Biden relating to Ukraine.

The President's defense attorneys in his Senate impeachment trial have criticized the House impeachment managers for not producing any first-hand witnesses alleging that any quid pro quo came from the president himself.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed. Trump has suggested that he might attempt to assert executive privilege and block Bolton's testimony, though legal experts say the President's tweets describing his conversations with Bolton about Ukraine might undermine any such assertion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
A few light sprinkles and snowflakes.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Valentine's Couples Pottery Deming Park Feb. 15th & 16th 7pm-9pm

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Shorter - 4th Grade

Image

'It's nice to know they're in a home' Local animal shelter sees decrease of animal returns after the

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Investigation underway into "suspicious death"

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles/snowflakes. High: 36

Image

Olney Robinson

Image

THN Cloverdale

Image

Casey-Westfield/Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans