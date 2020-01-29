Clear

Christina Mauser, killed in crash with Kobe Bryant, would have celebrated her daughter's 4th birthday next week

Article Image

Matt Mauser, the husband of Christina Mauser who was one of the nine victims killed in the helicopter crash that included basketball legend Kobe Bryant, talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about her life and what she meant to him.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Christina Mauser, one of the victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, was was planning to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday next week, her husband says.

"I'm trying to navigate that," Matt Mauser told CNN's Anderson Cooper Tuesday night. "I'd walk in and she would call for mom... and now I walk in, she doesn't call for her. I think she gets it, she knows we're grieving."

He said the past days have been a roller-coaster -- some moments better than others.

"The first day was brutal," he said. "I woke up this morning and I said, 'I'm OK,' and then I walked out and I started to cry. And then I saw my kids and I started to cry."

Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach, also leaves behind a 9-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter, her husband said.

"My son... he has outbursts... I hold him and I hug him and I kiss him," Matt Mauser said. "I give him a hug for mom and a hug for me."

"I just cope, day-by-day," he said.

Mauser's oldest daughter played in Bryant's basketball academy on a team called the "Little Mambas."
Bryant had recruited Christina Mauser to help coach another team in the Mamba Academy -- the one his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, played on.

"Kobe had seen her skill. Kobe was incredible at recognizing talent," Matt Mauser said.

His wife's talent is one of the things that made him fall in love when they first met, he said.

"When we started dating, I have a basketball hoop in my front yard ... I thought I was pretty good and I got on the driveway with her and I had never experienced anything like Christina," Matt Mauser said. "She was quick, strong, powerful, she could dribble in, penetrate, come back and shoot."

She had a "deadly 3-pointer," he said.

Wife, mother, coach, teacher

Mauser coached at Harbor Day School, a private K-8 school in Corona del Mar, California, from 2007-2018, the school said in a statement.

"An outstanding basketball coach and player, Mrs. Mauser helped lead Harbor Day's eighth grade girls' team to their first ever championship," the school said. "She was a loving wife, mother, educated and friend to many."

But of all the great things Mauser encompassed, her husband said it's the little things he'll miss the most.

"My wife was not just focused on the big things, my wife was focused on the little things ... (her) attention to detail about what kind of foods to give to our kids, how she would research every disease that's out there ... she was relentless and organized and detailed."

Mauser died in the helicopter crash with eight other people -- including Bryant and his daughter -- on Sunday morning.

John Altobelli, a community college baseball coach was also killed along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.

"Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus -- a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend," Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez said in a statement. "This is a tremendous loss for our campus community."

Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester were also passengers on the helicopter and killed in the crash, Payton's grandmother, Cathy Chester, wrote on Facebook.

"While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important...their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken," Todd Schmidt, a former principal at Harbor View Elementary School, which Payton once attended, wrote on Facebook.

The pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan, was also killed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Wednesday Flurries Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olney Robinson

Image

THN Cloverdale

Image

Casey-Westfield/Marshall

Image

Rose-Hulman partners with Camp Navigate to teach kids computer science

Image

New signs featuring state championship wins placed on State Road 63 in Vermillion County

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Dustin Maxfield

Image

Hey Kevin 1-28

Image

Brazil state of the city

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans