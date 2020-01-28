Clear

Rugby League club slammed for signing controversial star Israel Folau

Article Image

Israel Folau has signed a one-year contract with Super League side Catalans Dragons despite being disgraced for an anti-gay post on social media.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: by Ben Church, CNN

Israel Folau, who was embroiled in a lengthy dispute with Rugby Australia over an anti-gay post on social media, has signed a one-year contract with Super League side Catalans Dragons.

A devout Christian, Folau reached a settlement with Rugby Australia last year after being sacked for an Instagram post in which he said "hell awaits" gay people.

The 30-year-old also suggested that the recent Australia's bushfires and droughts are punishments from God for the country's same-sex and abortion laws.

Folau made 73 appearances for Australia's rugby union side but has now switched back to Rugby League, the code which kickstarted his professional career.

"I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League," Folau said as his new club announced his signing.

"I'm a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them.

"I look forward to my return to the great game of Rugby League with the Catalans Dragons."

READ: New Zealand's Crusaders change logo after Christchurch attack

'Difficult decision'

The Rugby Football League -- the sport's governing body -- said allowing the signing had been a "difficult decision" and deplored the player's previous comments.

"However the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs," a league statement read.

"The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offense.

"However distasteful his previous comments, we don't believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Catalans Dragons Chairman Bernard Guasch said he wanted to give Folau a new opportunity and that the club, which is based in the French city of Perpignan, does not share or condone his expressed beliefs.

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone also expressed his concern over the signing.

"I have sought the opinion of informed voices connected to our game, and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has chosen to sign him," he said.

"There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him lets down many people connected to our sport. I made Catalans Dragons aware of those views."

Pride day

Following news of Folau's signing, fellow Super League club Wigan Warriors announced its next match against the Catalans Dragons on March 22 will now be Pride Day, with players wearing Rainbow socks and laces.

"Here at Wigan Warriors we are committed to the core values of Inclusion and Respect," said Wigan Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski.

"Our community foundation have a long history of supporting local LGBTQ+ groups and initiatives, and we want everyone who engages with our game to feel welcome, valued and most of all, respected."

Keegan Hirst, who plays for Rugby League side Wakefield Trinity, said he was "shocked and disappointed" about the decision in a tweet about Folau.

"Our great game is tasked with fighting against homophobia and standing up for the values it puts such high stock in," he wrote.

"It shows none of the bravery, camaraderie or integrity @rfl [the league] expects from its players, staff and fans."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Persistent Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, calm. High: 35

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Dozens gather at CANDLES Holocaust Museum for candlelight vigil

Image

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Image

VCSC approves plan that will increase teacher pay

Image

Vigo County school leaders approve proposed budget cuts, here's what that means

Image

Hey Kevin 1-27

Image

Local students learn about the Holocaust on ‘Eva Education Day'

Image

GT Pie Community Day supports Gibault Children's Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans