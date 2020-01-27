Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least 5 dead and more missing as boats catch fire at an Alabama dock

Article Image

Multiple people are dead and several are missing after a deadly fire started overnight at a boat dock in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts and Eric Levenson, CNN

At least five people died and more are missing after an overnight fire destroyed a dock of about 35 boats in Jackson County Park in Alabama, authorities say.

Two bodies have been recovered from the water, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

In addition, six or seven people remain unaccounted for, Harnen said.

"They had slips here," Harnen told CNN affiliate WAFF. "That doesn't mean they're in the water and it doesn't mean they're dead. We're making attempts to find them."

Most of the boats at the dock were houseboats, the Scottsboro Fire Department said.

Harnen said it was a "total destruction" of about 35 boats, which were at the covered boat dock.

"The dock is collapsed, (and) we can't get to all the boats right now," Harnen said. "We have a list of residents here and we are trying to confirm whereabouts of everyone."

Seven people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital for burns and potential hypothermia, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told CNN affiliate WHNT. Each of the seven had jumped off a boat or off a dock into the water, and all are in stable condition, he said.

Agencies from across the state are responding, including Scottsboro Police, Jackson County and the State Fire Marshal.

Harnen said divers will search in the water soon on Monday morning. Several boats drifted away from the dock while on fire and then submerged.

Jackson County Park is about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the last name of Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MOHS Surgery - Dermatology Center of Indiana

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

Jada Meets Jada

Image

ISU vs SIU WBB

Image

Girls Sectional Draw

Image

Brazil photography contest

Image

New Loogootee library opens

Image

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Image

Fundraiser supports Old 41 Diner employees

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans