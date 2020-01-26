Five killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

Clear
Emergency personnel are searching for survivors following a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Five people were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

