An Alabama teen is accused of killing his mother and twin 13-year-old brothers before going to school

A 16-year-old Alabama boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and twin brothers in their home in Munford, Alabama.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Amanda Watts, CNN

An Alabama teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and twin 13-year-old brothers.

The victims -- identified as Holli Christina Durham, age 36; Branson Durham, age 13; and Baron Durham, age 13 -- were found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a house in Munford, Alabama, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims' son and older brother, 16-year-old Landon Durham, faces a capital murder charge for all three killings, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens told CNN affiliate WBRC. Durham is being charged as an adult.

According to Giddens, Durham allegedly killed them "probably sometime early Tuesday morning." Asked if Durham went to school after the alleged murders, Giddens said, "I was told that he did, yes."

Suzanne Lacey, the superintendent of Talladega County Schools, called the killings a "tragedy."

"Like any small town, when tragedy strikes, it affects the entire community, including the school community," Lacey said. "Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time."

Authorities have not released a motive for the murders. Durham is expected to make a first court appearance on Friday.

Durham's arrest marks the second time in a week that a teenager in the US has been accused of murdering his mother and siblings.

Colin Jeffery Haynie, 16, faces four counts of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and three younger siblings at their home in Grantsville, Utah. He confessed to the murders, according to prosecutors. Haynie also faces one count of attempted aggravated murder for his father, who was the only survivor.

