Clear

Billie Eilish says she wants to help her fans suffering from depression

Article Image

The 2020 Grammy Awards is focusing largely on up-and-coming stars but that may become overshadowed by controversy surrounding allegations made by Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, in her lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Grammy-nominated singer Billie Eilish is talking about some very dark times in her life, when she was self-inflicting cuts on her arms and even considering suicide.

The singer spoke to CBS about how she now wants to help her fans through their own dark times, and often tells her followers on social media to practice self-love.

"I just grab them by the shoulders and I'm like, 'Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself further,'" the 18-year-old told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King for the upcoming "The Gayle King Grammy Special."

Eilish revealed that the last year had been a rough one for her. "I was so unhappy last year," she said. "I was so unhappy, and I was so, like, joyless."

Because of her newfound fame, she lost her old friends and kept getting recognized in public. She fell into a clinical depression.

"I don't want to be dark, but I genuinely didn't think I would make it to 17," she said.

"Did you think that you would do something to yourself?" King asked.

"Yeah," Eilish replied. "I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel. And I remember there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how the way that I was going to die was, I was going to do it."

King asked Eilish if her lyric "I wanna end me" in her song "Bury a Friend," is actually about herself.

"It was," Eilish said, adding, "It also rhymed."

In the song she sings, "Today, I'm thinkin' about the things that are deadly/The way I'm drinkin' you down/Like I wanna drown, like I wanna end me."

Asked why she decided to live, Eilish grew emotional as she said, "my mom."

Her mom, Maggie Baird, also appears in the interview.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Myers - 1st Grade

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Rain continues, cloudy. High: 43

Image

Mykayla Couchenour

Image

Crime Stoppers: the Cherokee Trail Drive home burglary caught on camera

Image

Amariyae Wilson

Image

Local restaurant gives away free pie to celebrate National Pie Day

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

2020 Census is Vital for State of Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans