House impeachment managers wrap up their case with Trump's obstruction

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and the impeachment managers are finishing their opening arguments Friday in what's their final chance to make an uninterrupted pitch to senators on the fence that they should hear from more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House managers plan to wrap up their case for why the President abused his office and dive into their argument that Trump conducted unprecedented obstruction of the House's impeachment investigation, which is the second article of impeachment the House passed last month, obstruction of Congress.

Schiff made an impassioned closing argument to end the House's second day of presentations on Thursday evening, urging the removal of Trump and repeating that "right matters." He'll have one more chance to leave an impression with on-the-fence Republican senators at the conclusion of the House's third and final day of opening arguments this evening, before it will be the defense counsel's turn to make their opening argument.

"You know you can't trust this President to do what's right for this country. You can trust he'll do what's right for Donald Trump," Schiff said. "If you find him guilty, you must find that he be removed. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise we are lost."

The California Democrat also previewed the House's case for obstruction, making an argument directly to senators that the President's conduct will have repercussions for them, too.

"If the Senate allows the President to get away with such extensive obstruction, it will affect the Senate's power of subpoena and oversight just as much as the House," Schiff said.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado opened the day by continuing to try to get ahead of arguments likely to come from the President's legal team when they begin their presentation Saturday, pushing back on expected defense about the withholding of US security aid.

"One defense you may hear is that the aid was held up to allow for a policy review. But the evidence shows the opposite," said Crow, one of two House freshmen on the House impeachment manager team. "The evidence shows the administration didn't conduct a review at any time after the President ordered the hold. ... No review was necessary because it had already been done."

The House's presentation has been detailed and thorough for the first two days — Republican senators have derided it as repetitive — but the managers are making a pitch both to the public as well as Republican senators they hope will consider backing subpoenas for witnesses and documents. The Democrats spent much of Thursday's presentation getting ahead of the arguments they are expecting from the President's legal team — pushing back on the notion there's any legitimacy to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine as the President and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have claimed.

Indeed, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said the House managers' focus on the Bidens "kind of opened the door for that response" from the defense team.

The President's lawyers will begin their arguments Saturday, and the Senate is starting earlier at 10 a.m. ET. The President's lawyers are only expected to present for a couple hours the first day — wrapping up early and giving senators a chance to go home — and to campaign in Iowa — for the rest of the weekend before resuming Monday. Republicans don't expect the President's team to use the full 24 hours allotted to them.

Trump complained about the start date on Twitter Friday morning, suggesting that the Saturday session would get bad TV ratings.

"After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.," Trump tweeted.

Of course, it's been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has set the schedule, including the late night for amendment votes to set the trial rules and cutting the number of days each side has to use their 24 hours of arguments to three from four in the 1999 Bill Clinton impeachment trial. McConnell's condensed schedule is part of an effort to end the trial next week — ahead of the President's February 4 State of the Union.

Whenever the President's lawyers conclude their presentation, the Senate will shift into 16 hours of senator questions of the two legal teams. Then the Senate will address the question of witnesses — with a vote looming under the Republican-passed trial rules on whether there should be subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents.

Republicans have picked up on an argument that came from McConnell that pursuing witnesses such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton would result in prickly, problematic legal issues if the President invokes executive privilege — and that it could tie up the trial for weeks or months in the courts.

But Schiff pushed back that argument Friday, saying that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, would be able to make decisions about evidence and privilege.

"We have a very capable justice, sitting in that Senate chamber, empowered by the Senate rules to decide issues of evidence and privilege. And so if any of these witnesses have a colorable claim that they wish to make or the President on their behalf, we have a justice who is able to make those determinations, and we trust that the chief justice can do so," Schiff told reporters. "Unlike in the House, where the President could play rope a dope in the courts for years, that is not an option for the President's team here, and it gives no refuge to people who want to hide behind executive privilege to avoid the truth coming out."

This story has been updated with additional developments Friday.