1 person is in custody after Naval Station Great Lakes was put on lockdown

Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois said on Facebook that the base is on lockdown, telling personnel to "run, hide and fight."

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts, CNN

One person was taken into custody Friday morning after Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois was put on lockdown due to an "unauthorized entry," according to the base's Facebook page.

Authorities located a driver and vehicle, a post said, and the driver was being questioned. Personnel were using dogs to sweep the area, and buildings had been evacuated.

Naval Security Force responded at 7:09 local time to "a minor situation involving an unauthorized entry onto Naval Station Great Lakes," an earlier update said. No one was harmed and no property had been damaged.

Base personnel earlier also had been told to take cover in the nearest structure and to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!" a Facebook post stated.

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, not far from the base, increased its security measures after reports of the situation at Naval Station Great Lakes, it said on Facebook. Visitors can only enter via the gate off of Green Bay Road and should expect to have their IDs checked.

Naval Station Great Lakes, north of Chicago on the shore of Lake Michigan, is the Navy's largest training base, according to its website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

