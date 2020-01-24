Clear

Roger Federer survives huge scare against John Millman in Australian Open epic

In the world of men's tennis, who will reign supreme? Is it the Big 3 of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer? Or the young guns: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Thiem?

Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Roger Federer had to fight off the "demons" to survive a nerve-jangling fifth set match tie break against John Millman in an epic third-round encounter at the Australian Open Friday.

The six-time champion battled back from 8-4 down in the final-set super tie break -- which goes up to 10 as opposed to seven -- to triumph 4-6 7-6 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8).

At times, Federer had no answer to Millman's thundering serve and piercing groundstrokes, but he saved some of his best tennis for the closing moments, winning six straight points to steal a victory from the brink of defeat.

Millman's grimace and a shake of the head as the pair walked to embrace each other told the whole story.

For Federer, however, the victory marked another historic milestone and makes him the first man to achieve 100 wins at the Australian Open.

"Oh God, that was tough, thank God it\s a super tiebreaker otherwise I would have lost," Federer told interviewer Jim Courier with an audible sigh of relief. "Where to start?

"I think John played a great match. It was a great fight, he's a good guy. It came down to the wire. I had a bit of luck, maybe. I had to stay focused and make the right decisions.

"He was coming up with the goods, and I was getting ready to explain myself at the press conference. The demons were there, they're always there, they're lurking."

More to follow...

