Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

For a third-weekend in a row a winter storm will blast the eastern US

Article Image

A complex winter storm will bring travel hazardous to much of the eastern US through the weekend. Heavy rain, snow, and ice are all possible as this system tracks east.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Jennifer Gray, CNN

For the third weekend in a row, a storm will dump rain and snow on the eastern half of the country. While this storm will have much less snow than last weekend, it could disrupt travel for millions of Americans.

Track the storm here

Storm Friday features snow

During the day Friday, snow will continue to fall for part of the Midwest.

Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Chicago could see around an inch of snow or less. The higher amounts will be in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, which could pick up around 6 inches of snow.

A cold rain will be the story for much of the Southeast, Ohio Valley and Eastern Great Lakes. Rainfall amounts should be relatively small.

Atlanta and Charlotte could pick up 2 inches of rain. Nashville, St. Louis and Jackson, Mississippi, will see an inch or less, most likely.

Expect possible travel delays in Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta and Charlotte on Friday.

On Saturday, the storm is a soaker

By Saturday, the storm shifts east, impacting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Heavy rain will fall from North Carolina to northern New England through the day and evening.

Very few locations outside of New England's interior will see snow. About 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in eastern West Virginia, as well as northern Pennsylvania, and north through upper New England. Higher elevations will see higher amounts.

There could also be some lingering snow for the Ohio Valley, but it will be fast moving.

However, the bulk of the precipitation with this system will be a cold rain.

Get more weather news from around the world

New York City could see some freezing rain and sleet before quickly changing to rain during the day on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be around 2 inches for Washington, New York and Philadelphia.

Boston and Portland, Maine, will get about an inch of rain as well as gusty winds that could delay travel through Saturday evening.

The storm will push offshore early Sunday, with skies clearing in New England through the day.

Temperatures will stay near average for most of the locations after the system moves out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mykayla Couchenour

Image

Crime Stoppers: the Cherokee Trail Drive home burglary caught on camera

Image

Amariyae Wilson

Image

Local restaurant gives away free pie to celebrate National Pie Day

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

2020 Census is Vital for State of Illinois

Image

Vigo County Teachers to get retroactive pay raise after cash balance increase

Image

HB 1070 cracks down texting and driving, the bill has support from some in town

Image

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

Image

Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans