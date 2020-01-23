Clear

Democrats play 1999 video of Lindsey Graham talking about impeachment to bolster case against Trump

Article Image

Impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D) plays a clip of Lindsey Graham (R-SC) from 1999 during the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Thursday played a 1999 video of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham arguing that "high crimes" don't "even need to be a crime," a statement that runs counter to a central Republican talking point in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

"What's a high crime? How about an important person hurt somebody of low means. That's not very scholarly, but I think it's the truth," Graham says in the video clip from President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial played on Thursday. "I think that's what they meant by 'high crimes.' Doesn't even have to be a crime. It's just when you start using your office and you're acting in a way that hurts people, you have committed a high crime."

Nadler, an impeachment manager, played the video as part of the Democrat's strategy to highlight the constitutional case for removing Trump from office for abuse of power as they seek to convince skeptical -- and often weary -- Republican senators that the trial needs witnesses and documents. Much of Trump's defense has relied on the idea that no crime was committed in his conduct regarding Ukraine -- an argument Nadler sought to undercut by showing the 1999 video.

"There are many reasons why high crimes and misdemeanors are not and cannot be limited to violations of the criminal code. We address them at length in the briefs we have filed," Nadler said after the video played.

Graham, a fierce Trump ally, was not on the Senate floor when the video played, but Republican Sen. Ben Sasse could be seen whispering something to him on his way back in, and Graham smiled.

His previous comments about high crimes and impeachment echo a similar about-face from constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who is helping Trump's impeachment defense.

On Sunday, Dershowitz told CNN's Brianna Keilar on "State of the Union" that in his defense of Trump he would cite former Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis in saying the framers of the Constitution intended for impeachable conduct to mean "criminal-like conduct."

But in August 1998, during the summer leading up to Cinton's impeachment, Dershowitz argued that a president does not have to commit a "technical crime" in order for it to constitute impeachable conduct.

"It certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime," Dershowitz told "Larry King Live."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HB 1070 cracks down texting and driving, the bill has support from some in town

Image

Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

Image

Old National Bank to close Rockville branch

Image

New security being installed at the Knox County courthouse

Image

Jury reaches verdict in trial for man investigators say set fire to Vigo County Community Correction

Image

What's the next step with the extra school corporation money?

Image

New effort works to get Terre Haute businesses ready for tourism

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Sullivan County school corporation just hired a police chief for its new police department

Image

Indianapolis man charged after police say he damaged Parke County covered bridge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans