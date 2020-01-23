Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

He killed five tigers and tried to hire a hit man on a rival. Now he's going to prison for 22 years

Article Image

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who called himself "Joe Exotic," was sentenced after being found guilty for a murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations. CNN affiliate KOCO reports.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

He called himself Joe Exotic and once lorded over a popular exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Then he shot and killed five tigers, sold baby lemurs and falsified paperwork to say they were donated, and tried to pay a hit man $3,000 to kill a rival.

Now, the man once known as the "Tiger King" is going to prison for 22 years.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was sentenced Wednesday for the murder-for-hire plot and several wildlife violations.

A federal jury found Maldonado-Passage guilty in April of trying to hire someone to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin in November 2017, according to the US Attorney's Office Western District of Oklahoma.

During trial, a jury heard evidence that he paid a man $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to kill Baskin, with a promise to pay thousands more after she was dead, the court said.

Baskin, who was a vocal critic of Maldonado-Passage's animal park, owns a tiger sanctuary in Florida and had secured a million-dollar judgment against him.

Maldonado-Passage had tried to find someone to kill her since July 2016, and had unknowingly met with an undercover FBI agent to discuss details of the planned murder, according to the court.

"Because of his constant threats to kill me, I have found myself seeing every bystander as a potential threat. There is no where that I have felt safe, and worse, no way that I feel I can safeguard those around me," Baskin said in a statement. "So many of his threats involved blowing me up, so that he could thrill over seeing me burn to death."

In addition to the murder-for-hire plot, he falsified forms involving the sale of wildlife in interstate commerce, killed five tigers in October 2017, and sold or offered to sell tiger cubs in interstate commerce.

While transporting animals, he designated on delivery forms and veterinary inspection certificates that they were being donated or transported for exhibition only, but they were instead being sold in interstate commerce, the court said. The animals involved included tigers, lemurs and lions.

"Because tigers are an endangered species, these alleged killings and sales violated the Endangered Species Act," the court said.

The jury convicted him of two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, US Attorney Timothy J. Downing said.

"The self-described Tiger King was not above the law," First Assistant US Attorney Robert J. Troester said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and snowflakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has more money in the bank than thought

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Rain and snowflakes, slightly warmer. High: 39

Image

Vigo County School Corporation has more money in the bank than thought

Image

THS-THN Wrestling

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

THN THS to play at ISU

Image

Celebration of life set for Honey Creek

Image

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Image

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans