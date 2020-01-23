Clear

Joe Biden says he won't testify in impeachment trial in exchange for Republican witnesses

Article Image

Former Vice President Joe Biden comments on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Kate Sullivan and Sarah Mucha, CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not make a deal where he would testify at the impeachment trial in exchange for the testimonies of former and current top Trump officials.

"The reason why I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, I, this is a constitutional issue. And we're not going to turn it into a farce, into some kind of political theater," Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, said at an event in Osage, Iowa.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway in Washington. Democrats allege Trump abused his office by directing a pressure campaign for Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, in exchange for $400 million in US security aid and a White House meeting. Trump, Democrats say, then stonewalled congressional investigators to cover up the misconduct.

A voter asked Biden at the event in Iowa if the former vice president had considered agreeing to testify in exchange for procuring testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Have you ever thought of just calling (the Republicans') bluff, and maybe even you and your son (testify)? And that might just take the gas right out of them," Steve Delgado, a voter who said he had driven to Iowa from Arizona, asked Biden.

Biden responded, "I don't think they've got much gas in the tank to begin with."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Senate Democrats are privately discussing having Hunter Biden testify in exchange for the testimony of a key administration official in the impeachment trial.

Biden dismissed the Post's report at an event earlier in the day in Mason City, Iowa.

"No, they're not," Biden said repeatedly when asked about this possible discussion.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that trading Hunter Biden to get Bolton to testify was "off the table." House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who's the lead House impeachment manager in the trial, also panned the idea of a witness swap ahead of opening arguments on Wednesday, saying, "This isn't a fantasy football trade."

Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his Republican allies have used Hunter Biden's foreign business ties to characterize the Bidens as corrupt, despite there being no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Trump and congressional Republicans criticized House Democrats for not allowing Hunter Biden to be called as a witness during the House impeachment hearings.

Biden defended his son and said Wednesday, "There's nobody that's indicated there's a single solitary thing he did that was inappropriate, wrong ... other than the appearance. It looked bad because he was there. He did not sign up for a second term on that board. But he acknowledges, he acknowledges that he in fact made a mistake going on the board."

Hunter Biden was paid about $50,000 for serving on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, according to The New York Times. He told ABC News in October that he had done "nothing wrong at all" but that he had used "poor judgment" in serving on the company's board because it has become a political liability for his father.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS-THN Wrestling

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

THN THS to play at ISU

Image

Celebration of life set for Honey Creek

Image

'If you do what you're told there will be no problem...' Many in Terre Haute stand up for Live PD

Image

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

Image

DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

Image

Local high school students explore, network at trades career fair

Image

Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Image

Mayor Bennett addresses Chamber of Commerce on what to expect for 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans