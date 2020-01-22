Clear

This frozen lake looks like the inside of a kaleidoscope

Article Image

Drone footage shows a frozen lake in China featuring icy "branches."

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes, CNN

This drone footage captured over a frozen lake in northwest China looks like the inside of a kaleidoscope.

The breathtaking views from CNN affiliate CCTV show the top layer of ice on Butterfly Lake in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on January 17.

The cracks resemble tree branches but turn into spooky silhouettes with the icy blue and white hues of the frozen lake.

A bird's eye view shows the massive size of the cracks, with the spin of the drone above, the lake transforms into the childhood toy that mirrors images.

Shaped like a butterfly, the manmade like has a pedestrian bridge down the middle, lined with snow-covered foliage.

CCTV reported that the cracks in the ice often occur following sudden temperature drops.

It was below freezing on that day in January, which is normal for the region, according to CNN Weather.

The recorded temperature in the early morning was 16 degrees with a high of 32 degrees. It dropped back down to 14 degrees in a few hours and the next day, the temperature was zero.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Image

Vin Lincoln Mater Dei

Image

Marshall Red Hill

Image

Northview TH North

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Christian Johnson

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans