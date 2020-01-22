Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani drop 'Nobody But You' music video

Article Image

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released a music video for their duet "Nobody But You" ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It feels like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just gave us a glimpse into their home life.

"The Voice" coaches and real-life couple have dropped the music video for their duet "Nobody But You."

The song is on Shelton's latest album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country," which was released in December.

The music video shows the pair enjoying coupledom, from eating french fries at a diner to hanging out with the other woman in Shelton's life — his dog Betty.

There is even what looks like private home videos of the pair.

"Directed by Sophie Muller, the award-winning talent behind Shelton's "God's Country" video, "Nobody But You" shows the couple from two different worlds coming together to create one blended and loving life," a statement on Shelton's official site reads.

The video was filmed in Oklahoma and Los Angeles, two of the places the couple reside. The statement quotes Rolling Stone's description of the video as "[mirroring] the song's message of devotion and wanting to share every moment with the person they love."

Shelton, 43 and Stefani, 50, confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Both had teased the video's release on their respective social media.

Shelton shared a photo Tuesday of the video playing in Times Square in New York City.

"Well hell @cmt!! Thanks for putting #NobodyButYou on the big screen in Times Square!" he wrote in the caption. "Y'all be sure to check out our new video if you haven't already! @gwenstefani #CMT."

Shelton is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for his song, "God's Country." The couple are scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold, but sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Image

Vin Lincoln Mater Dei

Image

Marshall Red Hill

Image

Northview TH North

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Christian Johnson

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans