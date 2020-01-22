Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani drop 'Nobody But You' music video

It feels like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just gave us a glimpse into their home life.

"The Voice" coaches and real-life couple have dropped the music video for their duet "Nobody But You."

The song is on Shelton's latest album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country," which was released in December.

The music video shows the pair enjoying coupledom, from eating french fries at a diner to hanging out with the other woman in Shelton's life — his dog Betty.

There is even what looks like private home videos of the pair.

"Directed by Sophie Muller, the award-winning talent behind Shelton's "God's Country" video, "Nobody But You" shows the couple from two different worlds coming together to create one blended and loving life," a statement on Shelton's official site reads.

The video was filmed in Oklahoma and Los Angeles, two of the places the couple reside. The statement quotes Rolling Stone's description of the video as "[mirroring] the song's message of devotion and wanting to share every moment with the person they love."

Shelton, 43 and Stefani, 50, confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Both had teased the video's release on their respective social media.

Shelton shared a photo Tuesday of the video playing in Times Square in New York City.

"Well hell @cmt!! Thanks for putting #NobodyButYou on the big screen in Times Square!" he wrote in the caption. "Y'all be sure to check out our new video if you haven't already! @gwenstefani #CMT."

Shelton is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for his song, "God's Country." The couple are scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.