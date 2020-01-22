Clear

George Conway says documents should be subpoenaed in impeachment trial

George Conway tells CNN's Jake Tapper the Senate has an obligation to hear evidence in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020
By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Conservative attorney George Conway said Wednesday that documents from the Trump administration should be subpoenaed in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"There's no justification not to," Conway told CNN's Jake Tapper. Republicans have objected to such efforts.

"This is a trial where they should want to hear the evidence," Conway continued. He argued that if "everyone's so sure that the evidence will exonerate" Trump, then the Senate should hear from witnesses including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

A Washington lawyer who was considered for multiple Justice Department posts early in Trump's tenure, Conway has emerged as a prominent critic of the President in spite of his marriage to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's closest aides.

The first day of Trump's impeachment trial ended early Wednesday morning after the Senate approved rules that delay the question of whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents until later in the trial. The proceedings have been marked by an acrimonious partisan atmosphere, and at one point, Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, admonished both sides for not maintaining decorum.

Conway said he believed House Democrats' impeachment managers were conducting themselves in a professional manner, unlike Trump's defense attorneys.

"The managers were prepared, they were thoughtful, they were factual, they were logical, they were dignified," Conway said Wednesday. "Trump's lawyers, on the other hand, were dissembling, distorting and even lying."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

