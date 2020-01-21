Trump and top administration officials run for impeachment cover in Davos

Making a quick escape to the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, President Donald Trump brought with him a large delegation that includes his daughter and adviser Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as four Cabinet secretaries. But there was one subject that sent nearly all of those officials running for cover -- Trump's impeachment trial back in Washington.

Trump only briefly broached the subject when asked about his impeachment trial as he arrived at the forum for a speech he used to attack climate crisis activists.

Impeachment, Trump said, was "just a hoax. It's the witch hunt that's been going on for years. And it's -- frankly, it's disgraceful."

Trump refused to respond to follow up questions on the Senate trial that will decide his fate.

Ivanka Trump declined to answer questions from CNN about her father's impeachment trial, despite having several opportunities to do so. She silently stepped down a staircase among other forum attendees and walked away. Her husband, and fellow senior White House adviser, Kushner whisked past reporters, dashing from meeting to meeting, without stopping for questions.

As he crossed a crowded corridor, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted Trump was not distracted by the impeachment trial in Davos.

"Not at all. Not at all," Mnuchin said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross simply ignored impeachment questions as he moved past reporters. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, as well as acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and national security adviser Robert O'Brien largely stayed out of public view.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has yet to hold a traditional briefing in her role, told reporters Trump would be updated by aides on developments from the trial.

Has he spent much time watching impeachment coverage?

"No," she responded.

But, according to a Wall Street Journal report, the President was peeking at impeachment coverage behind the scenes.

Visitors roaming the corridors of the World Economic Forum often found themselves rubbing elbows with the likes of climate activists Greta Thunberg and former Vice President Al Gore.

Gore, who attended one business meeting with Trump, was also tight-lipped about his encounter with the President.

"No comment," the politician turned environmentalist responded when asked about the meeting.

As Trump arrived in Davos, he was touting his own record on the environment, a subject he seemed more willing to tackle than impeachment.

"Well, I'm a big believer in, uh, the environment. The environment to me is very important. Thank you. Thank you very much," Trump said quickly, before delivering a speech that blasted climate activists as "perennial prophets of doom."