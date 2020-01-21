Clear
BREAKING NEWS Hoosier Energy Announces the closings of the Merom Generating Station Full Story

Clinton says 'nobody likes' Sanders and won't commit to backing him if he's the Democratic nominee

Article Image

In a new Hulu documentary, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shares her thoughts about her 2016 Democratic rival Bernie Sanders.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Hillary Clinton blasts Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary, saying "nobody likes him" and telling The Hollywood Reporter that she won't commit to endorsing and campaigning for him if he's the Democratic 2020 nominee.

Clinton was engaged in a bitter and drawn-out fight during the 2016 Democratic primary, which she ultimately won before losing to President Donald Trump in the general election.

Asked in the new interview, which was published on Tuesday, if she would endorse and campaign for the Vermont senator if he was the nominee, Clinton demurred, saying "I'm not going to go there yet" and citing the ongoing primary season. Sanders is a top candidate in the field.

She cited not only Sanders but "the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it."

In the documentary, Clinton blasted Sanders' record on Capitol Hill.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Asked if that assessment still holds, Clinton replied, "Yes, it does."

CNN has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Young Athletes get ready for the next sports season with demo day

Image

Rose-Hulman speaker series touches on diversity in journalism

Image

"It's very embarrassing for me..." Public speaks out about Live PD presence in Terre Haute

Image

Crews respond to house fire in Vigo County

Image

Public speaks out about Live PD presence in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 34

Image

GBB South Put vs NC

Image

Crews respond to house fire in Vigo County

Image

How to beat the winter blues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans