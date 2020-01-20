Impeachment resolution shortens trial's opening arguments to two days per side

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to give House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's legal team each 24 hours divided over two days for their opening arguments in the Senate's impeachment trial, a move that indicates Senate Republicans are pushing to finish the trial as quickly as possible -- ahead of the President's February 4 State of the Union address.

The timeline laid out in the Kentucky Republican's four-page organizing resolution, which was obtained by CNN, is a break from the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, when the 24 hours were split over a four-day period.

Democrats are opposed to McConnell's schedule, which House Democratic aides say is an effort to "conceal the President's misconduct in the dark of night."

"It's clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a statement. "On something as important as impeachment, Senator McConnell's resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace."

The condensed timeline for opening arguments raises the prospect that the trial will have 12-hour days and go late into the night, as the trial begins at 1 p.m. ET each day.

McConnell's organizing resolution puts off the question of witnesses until after the two sides present their opening arguments and there are 16 hours of questions for senators, which they will ask through Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

At that point, the resolution includes a proposal in which the Senate would vote on a motion on "whether it shall be in order to consider and debate under the impeachment rules any motion to subpoena witnesses or documents."

If the Senate votes no, no one -- the impeachment managers, the President's legal team or senators -- will be permitted to move to subpoena witnesses or documents, according to a Senate GOP leadership aide. If the Senate approves the resolution, then both sides would be able to make motions to subpoena witnesses, at which point the Senate would debate and vote on them.

The resolution's language providing for a vote on whether to call witnesses followed exhaustive negotiations between McConnell's office and the Senate's Republican moderates, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is up for reelection, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Aides familiar with the negotiation told CNN that staff went word by word through the resolution, dissecting what language would be enough to garner the moderate votes McConnell would need to pass the resolution with just Republican support.

White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said in a statement the White House is "gratified that the draft resolution protects the President's rights to a fair trial."

"We look forward to presenting a vigorous defense of the President on the facts and the process as quickly as possible, and seeking an acquittal as swiftly as possible," he said.

The resolution does not name any specific witnesses. If any witnesses are subpoenaed, the resolution says, they will be deposed first, before the Senate decides whether they will testify.

Schumer is expected to try to force the issue of witnesses and documents at the start of the trial, offering an amendment to McConnell's resolution. Schumer and other Senate Democrats have pushed for the Senate to hear from four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

But McConnell says he has Republican votes to back the rules resolution without Democratic support.

There is no mention of a motion to dismiss the impeachment articles in the organizing resolution, something that the President and his congressional allies have pushed for. But there is an option for motions in the trial after the resolution on hearing from witnesses, which would present an opportunity to propose a motion to dismiss later in the trial.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.