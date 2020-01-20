House Democrats call Trump filing on impeachment 'dead wrong' in new brief for Senate trial

The House on Monday submitted its rebuttal to the White House's argument that the impeachment articles are "constitutionally invalid," charging that the President's assertions the about the articles were "chilling" and "dead wrong."

"President (Donald) Trump maintains that the Senate cannot remove him even if the House proves every claim in the Articles of impeachment. That is a chilling assertion," the House managers wrote in their nine-page brief. "The Framers deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to remove Presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, betray our national security, and ignore checks and balances. That President Trump believes otherwise, and insists he is free to engage in such conduct again, only highlights the continuing threat he poses to the Nation if allowed to remain in office."

The House's filing on Monday was in response to the White House brief released on Saturday that called the House's impeachment a "brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of 2016 election."

The House will also respond on Tuesday to the White House's trial briefing that was released on Monday that said the impeachment process was a "charade" and called on senators to swiftly dismiss the charges.

The briefings are the preamble to the substance of the Senate trial that will begin on Tuesday. The House managers are preparing for the trial on Capitol Hill, meeting on Sunday in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and conducting a walkthrough of the Senate chamber on Monday.

It's still not clear what day the trial arguments will start, as the Senate still has to vote on the rules of the trial, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet released. But it's expected that the House and President's team will each have 24 hours to make their case split over two days, which Democrats have blasted as an attempt to conduct the trial in the middle of the night.