Clear

Pompeo says US diplomatic staffer in Colombia is missing and presumed dead following boating accident

Article Image

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that an American staffer from the US Mission in Colombia is missing and presumed dead after a boating accident.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that an American staffer from the US Mission in Colombia is missing and presumed dead after a boating accident over the weekend.

"To my entire State Department team, Susan and I are with you in your grief," Pompeo said. "You have my word the Department will do everything in our power to comfort and support those who have suffered from this devastating loss."

The top US diplomat, speaking alongside the Colombian president in Bogota, said the boating accident occurred on Saturday and that other government personnel had been involved. Some were rescued with "modest injuries" and one was airlifted to the US for treatment, Pompeo said. The missing worker's next of kin had been notified, Pompeo said, but they were withholding the individual's name for privacy considerations.

A spokesperson for the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told CNN that the employee was "on temporary assignment to the US Embassy in Bogota" and was "engaging in tourist activities in Cartagena" when the boating accident occurred.

"We appreciate the Colombian Government's continued search-and-rescue operation in search of the missing American employee," they said.

"Other government personnel, some assigned to Colombia and others visiting, were rescued from the capsized boat, some sustaining moderate injuries," the spokesperson said. "We express our gratitude to the private citizens and Colombian military for rescuing the employees."

Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed his condolences over the accident. He said Navy, Coast Guard and local services were participating in search efforts for the body of the missing worker.

According to a Monday press release from the Colombian navy, the accident occurred near the Rosario Islands, off the coast of Cartagena. 11 of the 12 passengers in the boat were rescued, the release said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, cold. High: 28

Image

Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic

Image

Indiana infant mortality rate reaches biggest decrease in years

Image

Production idled at Carlisle Mine

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

Image

New touch screen learning center

Image

Preventing the flu at church

Image

Teacher killed in Sunday crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans