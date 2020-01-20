Clear
BREAKING NEWS Immediate cuts at local coal mine Full Story

2 killed, including alleged gunman, and 15 injured in Kansas City shooting, police said

Article Image

Kansas City police believe a shooter opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get into a bar and was stopped in the parking lot by an armed security guard, Kansas City Police Department Capt. David Jackson said.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

A gunman opened fire on people waiting in line to get into a Kansas City bar Sunday night and was stopped by an armed security guard, police said.

A man, who police believe was the shooter, and a woman were found dead in the bar's parking lot. Kansas City police Capt. David Jackson said the armed security guard engaged the gunman in the parking lot.

The shooting came hours after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a trip to Super Bowl LIV, beating the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Officers were nearby when the call about the shooting came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jackson said. Officers were not involved in the shooting and did not fire any shots, according to Jackson.

At least 15 people arrived at nearby hospitals with injuries, Jackson said, three of whom are in critical condition.

Police don't know if there was a specific person targeted or if there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting. It's unknown what type of firearm was used.

"Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather evidence and more information to see what lead to this shooting," Jackson said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night's mass shooting." Lucas tweeted Monday. "Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

Image

New touch screen learning center

Image

Preventing the flu at church

Image

Teacher killed in Sunday crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

Image

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Image

Phegley to the Cubs

Image

MBB Trany vs Rose

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans