Clear

Screen Actors Guild Awards make history as 'Parasite' claims its top prize

Article Image

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, shared the SAG Awards stage. Pitt joked about his failed marriages during his acceptance speech.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

"Parasite" became the first foreign-language movie to win SAG's coveted best ensemble prize on Sunday night, capping a 26th annual ceremony that otherwise closely followed the script in terms of the individual victories.

The event's most surprising element might have been the acceptance speeches, which were virtually devoid of politics, other than Robert De Niro's remarks in receiving a life achievement honor.

The win for "Parasite" broke up what had been a night that saw people of color entirely overlooked, as the industry comes under increased scrutiny for a lack of diversity in its awards.

"I'm so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night," cast member Song Kang Ho said through a translator.

Five members of the 10-person "Parasite" cast were on stage to accept the award.

Director Bong Joon Ho was shown proudly recording the cast's win from his seat in the audience.

The guild awards are watched closely for clues on how the Oscar race might turn out, but the perceived Oscar frontrunner, the World War I epic "1917," doesn't really lend itself to the "ensemble" designation, and wasn't among SAG's nominees.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger received the top acting prizes for "Joker" and "Judy," playing the comic-book villain and the tormented singer Judy Garland.

"Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight," Zellweger said.

After a number of politically oriented speeches at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the ceremony hewed much more toward the personal than the political. That changed briefly when De Niro accepted his award, giving a full-throated defense of actors wading into the public arena, offering no apology for having "a bigger voice" because of his stardom, noting, "As a citizen, I have as much right as anybody ... to voice my opinion."

The supporting movie awards also went to presumed favorites, as Laura Dern and Brad Pitt claimed awards for "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." (Jennifer Lopez -- overlooked by the Oscars for her role in "Hustlers" -- was among those she overcame.)

Pitt offered a humorous acceptance speech, opening by saying, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile." He proceeded to joke that the role -- a guy who takes off his shirt with a spotty marital track record -- really wasn't much of a reach for him.

As if on cue, Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, later picked up a trophy for the backstage drama "The Morning Show," marking the first win for fledgling programming service Apple TV+.

The win was indicative of a night in which SAG voters spread the wealth among a variety of services. Amazon snagged its second best comedy ensemble prize for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as well as actor Tony Shalhoub, and added Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the Emmy-winning "Fleabag."

Netflix's history of the British Royal family, "The Crown," was crowned for the first time as best drama ensemble.

Peter Dinklage, meanwhile, won for the first time -- after six nominations -- for HBO's "Game of Thrones."

In another sign that Hollywood tends to enjoy watching its own stories, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams were both recognized in the movie/miniseries category for FX's "Fosse/Verdon."

Although SAG is the only televised awards of the four guilds representing actors, writers, directors and producers, it's not the most reliable barometer in terms of predicting the Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the Producers Guild of America honored "1917," following its win at the Golden Globes.

Among the guilds, the producers have been the strongest Oscars bellwether, with its best-picture winner lining up the eventual Oscar choice eight of the last 10 years, including "Green Book" in 2019. SAG chose "Black Panther" for the ensemble award last year.

During that span, the Directors Guild has coincided with the Oscar winner six times, and SAG and the Writers Guild four each. The DGA and WGA will weigh in on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, respectively.

The film and TV awards for stunt ensemble -- presented prior to air -- went to "Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 2°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Rockville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New touch screen learning center

Image

Preventing the flu at church

Image

Teacher killed in Sunday crash

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

Image

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Image

Phegley to the Cubs

Image

MBB Trany vs Rose

Image

GBB South Knox vs Vin Lin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans