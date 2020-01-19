Clear

Rep. Pramila Jayapal endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Article Image

Rep. Michael Waltz, Karen Finney, Mary Katherine Ham and Terry McAuliffe discuss their thoughts on the feud between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren with Brianna Keilar.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Krieg and Annie Grayer, CNN

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president and will become his national health policy chair, the Sanders campaign confirmed Sunday.

Jayapal's decision means Sanders now has the backing of both CPC co-chairs. Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan announced his endorsement of Sanders last week. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted that Jayapal's support was a "really big deal," Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib lined up behind the Vermont senator last year.

Jayapal, representing Washington state, is the lead sponsor of the House "Medicare for All" bill and had been courted by both Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for whom she issued a key statement of support in November amid criticism on the left of Warren's revised Medicare for All "transition" plan.

"I'm all in for @BernieSanders for President!," Jayapal tweeted on Sunday. "Bernie has the bold passion, authenticity & clarity that working people across this country desperately need. We are building the progressive movement that will bring justice & opportunity & transform our country. Join us!"

The Sanders campaign also announced on Sunday that Jayapal will join the presidential hopeful in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for a campaign rally.

The Washington Post first reported Jayapal's endorsement, which followed news on Monday that Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen had chosen to back Warren.

With an impeachment trial looming in the Senate, the presence of high-profile surrogates on the campaign trail has taken on an added importance to senators like Sanders, Warren, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will need to spend crucial, pre-caucus hours and days back on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, primary rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are free to campaign across Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -4°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -5°
Rockville
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -4°
Casey
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -4°
Marshall
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -4°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

Image

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Image

Phegley to the Cubs

Image

MBB Trany vs Rose

Image

GBB South Knox vs Vin Lin

Image

Gymnastics competition

Image

Columbian Home Products sale

Image

Robotics competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans