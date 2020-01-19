Clear

Before impeachment trial, Senate prepares vote on Trump's war powers

Article Image

The Senate is likely to pass a resolution that reins in the President's ability to strike Iran, Mike Bloomberg gets into President Trump's head, how the weather in Iowa could change the results of the caucuses, and the Electoral College faces a key Supreme Court test. That and more in this week's Inside Politics forecast.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Ben Geldon, CNN

Here are the stories our panel of top political reporters have on their radar, in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast.

1. War Powers Act vote

Senators get back to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Tuesday afternoon -- but first they may vote to limit the President's ability to take military action against Iran.

"As early as next week, they may vote to rebuke President Trump for using military action in Iran without congressional authorization," New York Times congressional editor Julie Hirschfeld Davis said, referring to the US strike on Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani.

"Tim Kaine, the Virginia senator, has a resolution to essentially force the President to come back to Congress before going ahead with any further military action in Iran," Davis said. So it may be that they may vote to essentially rein in the President's war powers at the very same time they are weighing whether to remove him from office."

A similar measure already passed in the House. Davis said there appear to be enough votes for it to pass in the Senate too, although likely not enough to override a presidential veto.

2. Is Trump worried about Bloomberg?

It's not just impeachment on Trump's mind -- he's also keeping his eye on the Democratic primary race. And Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Michael Bender said a certain billionaire former mayor is at the front of his mind.

"The Trump campaign is looking at a lengthy list of things they view as big threats to his reelection," Bender said. "One of them is Mike Bloomberg and the billion dollars he has to spend on this race."

Bender said campaign officials don't necessarily see a path for Bloomberg to actually win the Democratic nomination. "But one thing he's very good at is getting under the President's skin. And the campaign knows that every Trump tweet (about Bloomberg) has the chance of lifting him into the central conversation. That's something the former New York mayor has not been able to do for himself."

3. The weather in Iowa

Nearly all Democrats left in the race have spent months positioning themselves for wins in the early states. But there's one thing they can't control: the weather.

"There was a big blizzard in Iowa this weekend that forced multiple candidates to cancel campaign events," Time Magazine national political reporter Molly Ball said. "It's always going to be something campaigns have to take into account."

And it's not just a matter of inconvenience -- it could actually change the results, Ball said.

"The more intense the support, the more advantage that you have in the event of extreme weather on caucus night," Ball said -- meaning a candidate with a bigger but less passionate base of support could lose out to one with fewer, but more engaged, supporters.

4. Eye on governors' races

Eleven states will hold gubernatorial elections this year -- with Democrats hoping to build on the gains they made in 2018. But the map makes that unlikely, CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said.

"The GOP comes in with something of an advantage -- they've got 26 governors' mansions, compared to 24 for Democrats," Henderson said. "And the GOP has really paid attention to state races in a way that Democrats haven't. We saw the Democrats make up some ground in 2018, but it's going to be much harder for them this go-around."

Six of the 11 races are in deep-red states, and only two are in purple states: New Hampshire and North Carolina.

"North Carolina is a big race that people are going to be watching," Henderson said. "Incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper is facing a tough Republican challenger."

And what makes that and other contests especially important? One word.

"Redistricting," Henderson said.

5. Supreme Court weighs Electoral College

And from CNN chief national correspondent John King:

The Supreme Court is destined to have something its justices insist they don't relish: a potentially very big role in the presidential campaign debate.

Already, Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial. Plus we are waiting to hear if the high court will fast track a federal challenge to the validity of Obamacare.

And we now know the court will weigh in this year -- before the election -- on constitutional questions about the Electoral College.

The key question is whether states have the power to mandate that electors follow their state's results when they cast their ballots, or whether they are free to vote as they please.

The issue of so-called rogue or faithless electors is not new, but the court's decision to take the case comes at a time of renewed debate about the merits of the Electoral College.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. But the state-by-state results suggested a split of 306 electoral votes for Trump and 232 for Clinton.

The final result, however, was 304 for Trump and 227 for Clinton because of faithless electors who cast ballots for others. That was not enough to change the results, but those advocating for the state mandate authority note that in a closer election -- 2000 was decided by five electoral votes -- a handful of rogue or faithless electors could overturn the will of the states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Robinson
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Indianapolis
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -7°
Rockville
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Casey
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -10°
Brazil
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Marshall
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Scattered flurries this morning and bitter cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

South Vermillion B-ball

Image

Northview B-ball

Image

Search and Rescue Day fundraiser

Image

Phegley to the Cubs

Image

MBB Trany vs Rose

Image

GBB South Knox vs Vin Lin

Image

Gymnastics competition

Image

Columbian Home Products sale

Image

Robotics competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans