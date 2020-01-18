Clear

Washington Post: National Archives admits to altering photo of 2017 Women's March

Article Image

The National Archives admitted to altering a 2017 photograph of the Women's March to censor signs referencing women's anatomy and President Donald Trump's name, according to The Washington Post.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

The National Archives admitted to altering a 2017 photograph of the Women's March to censor signs referencing women's anatomy and President Donald Trump's name, according to The Washington Post.

The photograph, taken by Getty Images' Mario Tama, shows a sea of people marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2017 -- a day after Trump's inauguration.

In changes to the original photo, Trump's name is blurred from signs that read: "God Hates Trump" and "Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women," according to the Post. According to the Post, the word p***y is also blocked out from one sign and the word vagina is no longer visible in another.

CNN has reached out to the National Archives for comment. In a statement provided to the Post, the National Archives said the decision "as a non-partisan, non-political federal agency" to blur Trump's name was to avoid engaging in "current political controversy."

The National Archives told the newspaper it obscured the references to women's genitals because the museum gets a lot of young visitors and the words could be seen as inappropriate.

"Our mission is to safeguard and provide access to the nation's most important federal records, and our exhibits are one way in which we connect the American people to those records. Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records," National Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said in the statement given to the Post.

Kleiman said the National Archives does not alter "images or documents that are displayed as artifacts in exhibitions."

"In this case, the image is part of a promotional display, not an artifact," she added.

National Archive officials did not respond to the newspaper's request for any examples of previous times when the museum edited photos or documents to avoid political controversy.

The picture is on display as part of a National Archives Museum's exhibit to mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment's ratification. From one angle, you see the Women's March photo from 2017, and looking from another side, you see a black and white image from 1913 of a women's suffrage march also on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the Post.

The National Archives told the Post that the decision to edit the photo was made as the exhibit was coming together, and is supported by the archivist of the United States, David Ferriero.

On Twitter, former national security adviser Susan Rice called the alteration "disturbing."

"The National Archives is now whitewashing history. How disturbing is that?!" Rice wrote in a tweet.

Rudy Mehrbani, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, tweeted that the National Archives "created political controversy in attempting to avoid it."

"By erasing women's voices, you insult the suffrage movement & minimize the response to Trump's actions & election," Mehrbani, also a veteran of the Obama White House, said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain showers this morning then turning cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Marshall Casey-Westfield

Image

North Daviess Shakamak

Image

Bloomfield-Linton

Image

Washington Jasper

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

WIC Girls

Image

WIC Boys

Image

Shoe Game

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans