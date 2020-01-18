Four people were shot to death in a residence in Grantsville, Utah, Friday night, according to police.
A fifth person also was shot and is in the hospital. The suspected shooter is in custody.
Investigators are confident there was only one shooter and there is no further danger to the community, said Cpl. Rhonda Fields with the Grantsville Police Department.
Fields could not immediately release the ages or names of the victims or suspect. She would not say whether any of the people involved were related to each other. Fields says they are still working to notify the family members of the victims.
Grantsville, a town of about 11,000 people, is about 35 miles southwest of Salt Lake City in Tooele County.
Related Content
- 4 killed, 1 wounded in Utah shooting
- 10 killed, 10 wounded in Texas school shooting
- Utah mayor killed while deployed in Afghanistan
- 11 murdered, 6 wounded in synagogue shooting
- Seven wounded in West Bank shooting
- Utah man accused of threatening to kill Trump
- Utah lawmakers stiffen penalty for killing police dog
- 3 y/o killed in Utah crash identified
- Utah mayor, father of 7, killed in Afghanistan
- Gunman in custody after 1 killed, several wounded in KY high school shooting