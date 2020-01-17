Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A man challenged Tulsi Gabbard to a push-up contest. He lost.

Article Image

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard showed off her muscle at a town hall in New Hampshire when she beat an attendee in a push-up contest.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was taking questions from town hall attendees in New Hampshire on Thursday when a man in the crowd asked the Hawaii congresswoman and Iraq War veteran about former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest even if they're in walkers. Do you think you could take him?" a male attendee asked the candidate, according to video of the moment posted on Twitter.

Gabbard replied, "My educated and informed guess would be yes ... But I would take most people to a push-up challenge."

Challenge accepted.

The congresswoman -- in her blazer and heels, no less -- and the attendee began to furiously do push-ups as onlookers cheered in video shot by CNN affiliate station WMUR. As they slowed their reps, the attendee then cartoonishly collapsed and rolled over. The congresswoman then jumped to her feet and pretended to count out her challenger like a boxing referee.

In good sportsmanlike fashion, the two then smiled and shook hands.

Gabbard has posted videos on social media of her high-intensity workouts as she runs for president -- including one such routine with her campaign team before the first Democratic debate in June 2019.

She is also an avid surfer and trained in different martial arts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
A Mixed-Bag of Wintry Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health

Image

THN-THS Swim meet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

Image

ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

Image

ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Image

Clint Barmes

Image

Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Image

Shawn Marion on JUCO

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans