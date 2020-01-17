Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A former nurse suspected of killing dozens of children has been sentenced to life in prison

Article Image

A former pediatric nurse suspected of killing dozens of young children is set for an early prison release.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

A former Texas nurse suspected of murdering dozens of young children decades ago was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in San Antonio court to killing an 11-month-old boy in 1981.

The plea deal helped Genene Jones avoid a trial beginning next month for the murder of the child, Joshua Sawyer, CNN affiliate KSAT reported. Charges in the deaths of four other babies were dropped as part of the agreement.

"Ms. Jones, something has to be said for you taking the plea to life on this murder," District Judge Frank J. Castro told the former nurse, who appeared in court dressed in a blue jail uniform. "But it doesn't come close to what you did to these families and the tragedies that you caused. You took God's most precious gift -- babies, defenseless, innocent."

"But I truly believe," Castro said, "that your ultimate judgment is in the next life."

On Thursday, as part of the plea deal, Jones had to face the families of children she is believed to have killed as they shared victim impact testimonies. Several held up old photos of the children they had lost.

"You should have to serve one year for every year of life you robbed from the babies that you murdered," Connie Weeks, Joshua Sawyer's mother, said during her statement. "Although that's not possible, you should definitely serve the remainder of your life in prison for the babies lives that you have shortened."

She was previously convicted of killing a 15-month-old girl

Jones previously served time after being convicted for the killing of 15-month-old Chelsea McClellan. She was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1984, but would have been released in 2018 because of a state law meant to relieve prison overcrowding.

Prosecutors filed new charges in 2017. At the time, former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said evidence showed Jones killed Joshua Sawyer with a deadly dose of Dilantin while he was a patient at Bexar County Hospital in San Antonio, now called University Hospital.

LaHood previously said his office suspected Jones was responsible for the deaths of almost 60 children. Jones worked at hospitals in the San Antonio area for about four years, LaHood said. During that time, pediatric units showed a sharp spike in infant deaths during the shifts Jones worked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
A Mixed-Bag of Wintry Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firefighters fight more than fire, many are battling with their mental health

Image

THN-THS Swim meet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

Image

ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

Image

ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Image

Clint Barmes

Image

Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Image

Shawn Marion on JUCO

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans