Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Panel of South Carolina black voters give their take on Democratic race

Article Image

CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with a panel of black South Carolina voters on the state of the 2020 race.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

A group of black Democratic voters from South Carolina shared their thoughts on the 2020 Democratic field with CNN ahead of the state's primary in late February.

"The bottom line, in simple terms, we want to elect a Democratic candidate that can beat Trump," Cassandra Williams Rush told CNN's Alisyn Camerota during a voter panel segment that aired Friday.

A recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a double digit lead among black Democratic voters, and the six panelists acknowledged Biden's foreign policy experience, electability, and tenure in the Obama administration.

But of the six voters who spoke to CNN, only one raised his hand when asked if they'd vote for Biden in the primary.

"Biden is the person I think that will pull in white voters, black voters, men, women. He's that candidate," Darion McCloud of Columbia, the lone Biden supporter, said when asked why Biden appeals to black voters.

Two of the panelists said they planned to vote for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Another panelist, Jennifer Winston of Charleston, said she's leaning toward Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders because of how he's addressed college tuition and student loans.

Asked about Pete Buttigieg, who's been polling low with black voters, McCloud said the former mayor is short of experience, but a "gifted politician."

"He's got some well-publicized issues with the black community. I don't know if he can right that mid-campaign," he added.

Williams Rush, who's from Williamsburg County, is leaning toward California billionaire Tom Steyer because of his environmental standpoints. Alex Belk, a undecided voter from Columbia, South Carolina, said he also likes Steyer's philanthropy efforts.

Charleston native Vanity Deterville said she feels like Steyer has pander to the black vote, citing his use of a HBCU marching band at Charleston County Democratic Party's annual Blue Jamboree.

"I thought that the notion was disingenuous and ever since then it's put a bad taste in my mouth," she said.

As the race gets closer to the primaries, the thinning field of candidates has become less and less diverse, with Sen. Cory Booker the latest person of color to drop out. One of the panelists said it was "insulting" to suggest that black voters vote for black candidates because of race.

"We don't agree with you just because of the color of your skin. That's one thing America has to understand about the black race. ... It's almost like you're saying we don't have our own ideas and views, which we do, beyond race," Belk said.

"I need to see that you're thinking about me, and I need a candidate who can speak to race, not just class," another panelist, Benny Starr of Columbia, told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
A Mixed-Bag of Wintry Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN-THS Swim meet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

Image

ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

Image

ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Image

Clint Barmes

Image

Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Image

Shawn Marion on JUCO

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans