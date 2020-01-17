Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

World's largest Snickers bar is the size of 43,000 single-size candy bars put together

Article Image

The world's largest Snickers bar was unveiled in Texas. It's over two feet wide and the size of 43,000 regular Snickers bars.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Williams, CNN

Bring on the sugar rush. This Snickers bar is a chocolate addict's fantasy -- and a health enthusiast's nightmare.

Weighing in at more than 4,700 pounds and measuring two feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Waco, Texas, as the home to the world's largest Snickers bar Thursday.

It is the size of 43,000 single-size Snickers bars put together, according to CNN affiliate KWKT.

"This is incredibly impressive," Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric told the station. "Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it is also an engineering feat, so to get a 5,000 pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging."

And where was this master creation made? Where else, but the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco.

The plant calls itself one of the world's largest producers of candies such as Snickers, M&M's and Skittles.

The bold idea came to fruition only two weeks ago, and the bar took a week to complete, KWKT reported.

And it's only fitting that the epic, massive, colossal candy bar was made in the Lone Star State because, yes, "everything is bigger in Texas."

"This bar that we made in the last week absolutely is the (sum) of, I think, what you could call, 'Everything is bigger in Texas.' Because it's the biggest Snickers bar ever made," Snickers value manager Ruud Engbers told the station. "It's the largest chocolate nut bar ever made in the world."

Mars says this world record is a tease to the Snickers Super Bowl commercial sent to air on Sunday, February 2.

"So what's great about this record is that the factory workers here don't normally have the opportunity to do something on the scale," Empric told the station. "They make a product everyone loves and eats on a daily basis, but to do it on the scale and to really go and do something above and beyond is really inspiring."

Is this chocolatey peanut goodness edible? Absolutely.

How can I get a taste? You have to be an employee. The plant plans to give out pieces of the bar to Mars workers around the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
A Mixed-Bag of Wintry Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN-THS Swim meet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

Image

ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

Image

ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Image

Clint Barmes

Image

Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Image

Shawn Marion on JUCO

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans