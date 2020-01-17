Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes first female full-time coach in MLB history

Article Image

Alyssa Nakken, a former softball star at Sacramento State, will join the San Francisco Giants coaching staff as the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 4:10 AM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Alyssa Nakken, a former softball star at Sacramento State, will join the San Francisco Giants coaching staff as the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler, who was hired in November, added Nakken and Mark Hallberg to his staff on Thursday, the team announced. Kapler said they will help build a winning culture in the clubhouse.

"In every organization, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different," Kapler said. "That's why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."

Nakken, a former three-time all-conference first baseman for Sacramento State, joined the team as an intern in their baseball operations department in 2014 and was most recently in charge of overseeing the organization's health and wellness initiatives.

Justine Siegal, the first female coach for a major league organization when she was with the Oakland Athletics instructional league team in 2015, tweeted: "The wall is broken."

In November, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as a full-time minor league hitting coach.

Former Sacramento State head coach Kathy Strahan said she was very proud.

"I knew early that she would blaze new trails and do something ground breaking," Strahan said, according to a release from the university. "Her positive energy, intellect and tremendous drive to succeed will be an invaluable asset to the Giants players and organization. I believe this incredible journey is just the beginning and I know that she will enjoy the ride."

The Giants were 77-85 last season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 13°
Partly Cloudy, Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN-THS Swim meet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

Image

ISU's Student Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary

Image

ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King

Image

Clint Barmes

Image

Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Image

Shawn Marion on JUCO

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee preview

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans