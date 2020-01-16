Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Golfer Blair O'Neal is competing in a tournament while 6 months pregnant

Article Image

LPGA golfer Blair O'Neal is just three months away from her due date, but that's not stopping her from hitting the green.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

Golfer Blair O'Neal is just three months away from her due date, but that's not stopping her from hitting the green.

With a baby boy in tow, the golfer and Golf Channel host is competing at the LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, which takes place this weekend in Florida.

"Yes, I'm competing in this weeks #DiamondLPGA tournament 6 months pregnant," O'Neal said on Instagram. "I think it will be a really cool to look back on & know I did it w/ my baby boy."

O'Neal assured her fans that her doctor allowed it and that she hasn't had to make any noticeable swing changes to accommodate her pregnant belly.

"It's funny because everyone thinks 'Oh, that baby bump, it's going to help you hit the ball farther.' No, no, no. That's not how it works guys. It's the opposite," O'Neal told Golfweek.

The 38-year-old model, pro golfer and TV personality will be the only woman playing in the celebrity division.

O'Neal started golfing at the young age of 11, according to her website. After playing collegiate golf at Arizona State University, she went on to pursue a modeling career. After falling short of obtaining her LPGA tour card in 2010, she got her full status on the LPGA Symetra Tour.

She plans on taking a few months off after the birth of her son, but after that, she says she's "absolutely coming back," according to Golfweek.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute hospital earns nursing reward

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Housing in Marshall

Image

Annual homeless count determines federal funding for Vigo County

Image

Newport giving it's water system a much-needed face-lift

Image

Crews release cause of Thursday morning business fire in Clay County

Image

IDHS to help investigate Sullivan diner fire cause

Image

Police: FedEx truck went around railroad cross arms before crash

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Point In Time Wednesday Jan 22nd Fairbanks Park, Gilbert Park Vigo Co Library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans