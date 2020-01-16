Clear

Ukraine opens criminal probe into possible surveillance of ex-US ambassador

Article Image

The Ukrainian criminal investigation into possible spying on former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is in response to the U.S. House Intelligence Committee publication of notes suggesting she was illegally spied on in Ukraine, the country's interior ministry said.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Devan Cole, Jennifer Hansler and Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Police in Ukraine are investigating the possible surveillance of former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the country's Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

The criminal investigation into possible spying on Yovanovitch is in response to the US House Intelligence Committee's publication of notes suggesting she was illegally spied on in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Texts released earlier this week by House Democrats that were turned over to them by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas show Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde berating Yovanovitch and suggest he was monitoring her while she was in Kiev and relaying her movements to Parnas. Hyde declined to comment to CNN when asked if he had surveilled Yovanovitch, who served as a key witness in the House impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

"Ukraine's position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published records contain the fact of possible violation of the legislation of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat in the territory of another country," a ministry statement said.

"Ukraine cannot ignore such illegal activities on its territory. After analyzing these materials, the National Police of Ukraine upon their publication started criminal proceedings," the statement said.

The US State Department has not responded to multiple inquiries from CNN about the potential surveillance of Yovanovitch and whether it will open its own investigation.

Thursday's announcement comes two days after the former ambassador called for an investigation into the "disturbing" notion that she was under surveillance from Parnas and Hyde.

"Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch's movements for unknown purposes is disturbing," said Lawrence S. Robbins, Yovanovitch's attorney, in a statement. "We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened."

Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in Kiev in May 2019 after a smear campaign led by Trump's allies, has been repeatedly maligned by Trump. He told his Ukrainian counterpart in July 2019 that she was "going to go through some things," according to a rough White House transcript of the presidents' conversation -- a message Yovanovitch said she found threatening. In her public testimony last year as part of the impeachment probe, Yovanovitch called on State Department leadership to do more in the face of the attacks on her and her fellow foreign service officers.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Marshall
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Cold and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

Image

Census 2020 underway in Indiana

Image

Sycamore Pantry: working to reduce food insecurity for ISU students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans