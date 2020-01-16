Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

California woman was found alive inside her snow-covered vehicle after weeklong search

Article Image

After a week-long search, a 68-year-old California woman has been found alive in her vehicle that was buried in snow.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A weeklong search came to a happy end Wednesday when a California woman was found alive in her snow-covered vehicle in the mountains north of Sacramento.

Paula Beth James, 68, was rescued after a search helicopter spotted her inside her Toyota 4Runner near the remote Butte Meadows, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle was lodged in the snow. James is conscious, talking and being treated at Enloe Medical Center, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said.

"We are all grateful for this fortunate outcome and wish her a speedy recovery," the sheriff's office said.

Temperatures in Butte Meadows have reached the low 30 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. Mountain travel around Butte Meadows has been highly discouraged by the NWS this week because a winter storm is expected to drop heavy snowfall.

Authorities say it is unclear how long James was in the area, but that she was visibly cold when two search and rescue authorities transported her to paramedics. James' family told authorities she suffers from dementia.

"It just felt like we were doomed," her stepdaughter, Laura Powell, told CNN affiliate KTXL. "So, it was just literally a miracle that those guys found her in just the nick of time."

"I just am so thankful for the relief that everyone is going to have tonight knowing that she's safe and warm and fed and we'll get to bring her home soon," she told the station.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Some Late Clearing & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU UE

Image

VU Lakeland

Image

Shawn Marion

Image

Marshall/Casey-Westfield

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

New gatehouse hopes to reduce traffic congestion at local park

Image

Census 2020 underway in Indiana

Image

Sycamore Pantry: working to reduce food insecurity for ISU students

Image

River Crests, and Flood Stages

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans