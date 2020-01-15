Clear

Holy Cross rower killed in van crash just weeks after setting a world record

Article Image

A member of the Holy Cross Women's Rowing Team was killed in a car accident on her way to rowing practice in a Florida club. Several team members are being treated for critical condition as a result of the crash.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Monica Haider and Alicia Lee, CNN

College of the Holy Cross sophomore Grace Rett was killed after a van carrying members of the rowing team collided with a pickup truck in Florida on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred just one day after her 20th birthday.

The van, which was carrying 11 students and the head coach, was headed to a rowing club in Florida for a practice, according to the Massachusetts college's Dean of Students Michele Murray.

"This is a terrible loss for our community," Murray said at a press conference.

She said that six students and the coach remain hospitalized with varying levels of injury after the Vero Beach crash. Rett was sitting in the front passenger seat of the van, according to police.

"My thoughts are really with Grace's family and with her teammates," Murray said.

Rett set a world record just weeks ago

Rett, a native of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, had just set the world record for indoor rowing for her age group a few weeks before she died, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.

With encouragement from her friends and family, Rett rowed 383,000 meters or 237.55 miles in 62 hours and 3 seconds.

"The rowing part was awesome, but I saw my middle school principal, friends from church ... My high school coaches drove in from Connecticut," Rett told WCVB at the time. "That was the coolest part for sure."

Now those same friends and family will be mourning the death of Rett, who Murray described as being "a light to all who knew her."

"The College's thoughts and prayers are with Grace's family, friends and teammates at this time," Holy Cross said in a statement.

Earlier Wednesday, students gathered and prayed for Rett's family and those who knew her. Her family is on the way to Florida, along with the Worcester school's president, the Rev. Philip Boroughs, the director of athletics and two members of the chaplain's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Some Late Clearing & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man at center of barricade situation at KFC has been identified

Image

Spaces in parking downtown Terre Haute has become a cause for concern

Image

Overnight: Some late clearing possible.

Image

Carlisle Water Treatment Plant to get needed updates with $600,000 state grant

Image

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, warm. High: 53

Image

Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

Image

South Knox girls

Image

Clay City basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans