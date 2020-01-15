Clear

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 inductees are...

Article Image

This year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed. HLN's Robin Meade reports.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This year's inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were revealed Wednesday.

They are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots were cast by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

Factors such as an artist's musical influence, body of work, innovation, style and technique are taken into consideration with the voting, according to the organization.

Four of the Inductees this year were on the ballot for the first time: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, to be presented to Landau and Azoff, honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on rock and roll.

The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in May in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on February 27. Performances and special guests will be announced later.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Foggy start with showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, warm. High: 53

Image

Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

Image

South Knox girls

Image

Clay City basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Kevin Palmer

Image

Police run security for Terre Haute fire as people try and argue with firefighters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans