Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gold medalist Aly Raisman explains why she won't compete in this year's Olympics

Article Image

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman tells CNN's Jake Tapper she is trying to cope with the trauma and stress due to sexual abuse by former team physician Larry Nassar.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman will not compete in this year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The two-time Olympian made the announcement on social media Tuesday. "It's true, I'm not going to be competing in Tokyo," she said.

Raisman said she's taking much-needed time and space to reflect on her years of achievements.

"The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven't really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder whether I ever will," she wrote. "I've lived a pretty fast-paced life and sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down, unplug from technology and take the time to appreciate what I've experienced and learned."

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.

In the post, she reminisced about watching the 1996 Olympics in her living room at age 8.

"I knew every score by heart and tried to imitate the routines, cartwheeling all over the house, bumping into furniture and knocking things over," she said. " ... One of the best things about being a kid is the belief that anything is possible, and that no dream is too big."

Raisman also appeared to allude to her sexual abuse by USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar and wondered what she would tell her younger self about the abuse. She has said she reported the abuse but USA Gymnastics did not help.

"I wonder if I would tell her that life is filled with ups and downs, and that there are people in the sport who will fail to protect her and her teammates," she said. " ... I would make sure that she knows she will get through it and she will be OK."

Raisman said her goal is to make gymnastics safe for young girls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Foggy start with showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Massive measles outbreak: Why doctors encourage you to get vaccinated

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Showers, warm. High: 53

Image

Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

Image

South Knox girls

Image

Clay City basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Kevin Palmer

Image

Police run security for Terre Haute fire as people try and argue with firefighters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans