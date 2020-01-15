Clear

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers superstar linebacker, announces retirement at 28

Article Image

Luke Kuechly got emotional as he announced the end of his career with the Carolina Panthers. Kuechly has a history of head injuries, including three known concussions from 2015-2017.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Former NFL defensive player of the year, Luke Kuechly, a star linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, announced his retirement from pro football in a video statement Tuesday.

"For me, now is the right opportunity to move in a different direction," Kuechly, a five-time, first-team All-Pro, said. "There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid is to play fast and to play physical and to play strong, and at this point I don't know that anymore."

Fighting back tears, Kuechly said, "And that's the part that the most difficult is I still want to play, but I don't think it's the right decision."

Kuechly, 28, played eight seasons for the Panthers after a collegiate career at Boston College.

In his NFL career, Kuechly was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner.

"He's been in the middle of it all for the last eight years," the team tweeted. "No one did it better."

Since 2012 no NFL player had more tackles that Kuechly, who had 1,092.

Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera tweeted: "I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF (Brian Urlacher) @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Luke's sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate."

Kuechly's teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey said Kuechly was great off the field.

"Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field," McCaffrey wrote. "I'm so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player I've ever seen, but the best person I've ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirement."

In 2016 Kuechly suffered a concussion in a nationally televised game that left him crying and gasping for air. It was the second concussion he had had in two years, according to an article in Sports Illustrated the next season, titled: "Luke Kuechly Is the Poster Child for the NFL's Concussion Problem."

It said Kuechly had concussions in 2015, 2016 and possibly 2017.

According to Spotrac, he had two years left on his contract at more than $10 million per season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Mild, with rain coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Time Traveler's Club takes a trip to the past to explore historic Terre Haute church

Image

South Knox girls

Image

Clay City basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Kevin Palmer

Image

Police run security for Terre Haute fire as people try and argue with firefighters

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Vincennes Township fire department begins social media blitz for 2020

Image

Vigo County Highway Department restructuring calls for the elimination of some positions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans