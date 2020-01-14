Clear

60 people are treated after a plane dumped jet fuel, hitting six schools around Los Angeles

Article Image

A total of 60 people were affected after a plane dumped jet fuel while returning to the Los Angeles International Airport, hitting five elementary schools and one high school.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Andy Rose, CNN

Sixty people were affected after a plane dumped jet fuel while returning to the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, hitting five elementary schools and one high school.

The incident happened just after noon Tuesday, inspector Sean Ferguson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN. The most heavily affected school was Park Avenue Elementary in Cudahy, where 20 children and 11 adults reported minor injuries. The school is about 19 miles east of the airport.

The other schools affected were San Gabriel Elementary, Graham Elementary, Tweedy Elementary, 93rd Street Elementary and Jordan High School.

Some people who were hit by the jet fuel were decontaminated with soap and water, but no one at any site needed to be taken to the hospital, Sgt. Rudy Perez with the Los Angeles School Police Department said. The schools briefly went through shelter-in-place procedures, but there were no evacuations.

The children were given gowns so they could change out of their clothes, fire department inspector Sky Cornell said, adding there were no reports of injuries from other people in the area.

Justin Guiti, a fifth grader at Park Avenue, was hit by the fuel. He told CNN it sprayed all over him and his friends, even getting into his eye.

"Drops of water were coming down. I thought it was a rainbow, and I looked up, and it was gasoline," he said.

Miguel Cervantes, a sixth grader, was also hit. He said his skin was itchy afterward.

"I thought it was smoke," he said. "But when it went down, I felt it and it smelled like gas."

What happened

Delta Air Lines said the fuel came from Flight 89, which had just taken off from LAX bound for Shanghai, China, when it "experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return quickly to LAX."

"The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight," the airline said.

The aircraft is a Boeing 777-200, according to Delta's website, with 288 passenger seats.

Delta said it is in touch with airport authorities and the LA County Fire Department, and it expressed concern for those who reported injuries.

A video posted on YouTube shows the plane overhead with white streaks coming from the tips of the wings. Alan De Leon, who shot the video, told CNN he heard a loud whistle, smelled jet fuel and felt irritation in his eyes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.

Planes aren't supposed to dump fuel over populated areas

David Soucie, an aviation safety analyst, told CNN there are maximum takeoff and landing weights for aircraft, so in order for a plane with full fuel tanks to land, it must dump the fuel to avoid potentially crashing upon landing.

"There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport," the FAA said Tuesday. "These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground."

The Los Angeles Unified School District said its health and safety inspectors were working to ensure the outside areas of the schools are safe for attendance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Mild, with rain coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Township fire department begins social media blitz for 2020

Image

Vigo County Highway Department restructuring calls for the elimination of some positions

Image

City engineers discuss road projects funded by community crossings grant

Image

New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute

Image

Rose-Hulman receives grant to help with STEM education in Vigo County

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Clay County's Be Nice, Be Kind program receives $6,600 donation

Image

Terre Haute's Harley-Davidson store set to receive a new look

Image

United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse

Image

Vigo County tax sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans