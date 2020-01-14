Clear
Rep. Elijah Cummings' widow running for Congress to 'build on his legacy'

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings speaks with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about her late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings' legacy, and running to fill his seat in Congress.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, said she's running for her late husband's former seat representing the Baltimore area in Congress to build on his legacy.

"He was fighting and he worked hard. And he was in the community and never did he ever say that he was tired and he couldn't do it. He kept forging forward, literally until almost his last breath. So I'm now running to build on his legacy in Congress," Rockeymoore Cummings told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Tuesday.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she's focused on "defending and protecting our democracy, fighting for human rights and equal rights, but also making sure that there are increased opportunities for, especially for our young people."

"I have a hope agenda for the Baltimore region that's focused on healthy and safe communities, more opportunities for youth, prosperous families, and economic justice and equitable development," she said.

Rockeymoore Cummings announced in November that she will run in the special election for Maryland's 7th congressional district. The primary election will be on February 4 and then the general elction will take place on April 28. She was previously the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party and stepped down after announcing her congressional bid.

Rep. Cummings, died of "complications concerning longstanding health challenges" on October 17, 2019 at age 68.

Elijah Cummings had served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Rockeymoore Cummings told CNN on Tuesday that her husband would have been proud of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handling of the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi delayed sending the two articles of impeachment the House passed last month to the Senate. Pelosi said Friday that she will send the impeachment articles to the Senate this week.

"I think he would very much have agreed with her strategy of trying to maximize her leverage to try to ensure a fair impeachment trial on the Senate side," Rockeymoore Cummings said.

