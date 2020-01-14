Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Russians hack energy company that played major role in Trump Ukraine scandal

Article Image

Russian military hackers have successfully infiltrated the Ukrainian gas company at the heart of the impeachment drama, according to cybersecurity researchers. It is unclear what information the hackers sought or how deeply Burisma may have been compromised. CNN's Brian Fung reports.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Brian Fung, CNN

Russian military hackers have successfully infiltrated the Ukrainian gas company at the heart of the impeachment drama surrounding President Donald Trump, Vice President Joe Biden and his family, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Employees of the gas company, Burisma Holdings, were tricked into giving up their computer credentials by a sophisticated network of fake websites set up by Russian military intelligence, the GRU, said Area 1, an online security firm.

The websites were designed to look and feel like the same ordinary work products that Burisma employees would access on a daily basis, said Area 1 in its report.

The New York Times was the first to report the hack, and noted the attempts began in early November, as the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment were dominating the news in the United States while the House impeachment hearings were underway.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Embassy in Washington for comment but has not yet received a response.

It is unclear what information the hackers sought or how deeply Burisma may have been compromised. A cybersecurity expert speaking to CNN about the situation said this was likely not the first time Russian operators have hacked Burisma, adding that Russian hackers are very aggressive in their cyber efforts inside Ukraine.

But in light of Burisma's role in the unfolding political saga -- in which Trump pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on Burisma's board -- the probing of the company's systems closely resembles Russian efforts in 2016 to destabilize the US election.

"The timing of the GRU's campaign in relation to the 2020 U.S. elections raises the spectre that this is an early warning of what we have anticipated since the successful cyberattacks undertaken during the 2016 U.S. elections," said the report.

Area 1 monitors the internet for so-called "phishing" attacks. It was founded in 2013 by two former National Security Agency officials and a computer scientist.

Oren Falkowitz, the company's co-founder and CEO, told CNN in an interview that Area 1 has been tracking the GRU for some time.

"We've been able to definitively link it based on patterns consistent from this campaign with many others," he said.

Asked whether he had notified Burisma of the Russian campaign, Falkowitz acknowledged that the company had made a "series of disclosures." He declined to comment on "who we spoke with prior to releasing, but it was consistent with responsible standards."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Slightly Warmer and Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for January 14th

Image

Pot pull over test: The process police use to pull over suspected high drivers

Image

Tuesday: Still cloudy, warmer. High: 53

Image

Indiana State University is the only college in Indiana to receive national award

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Shoe Trophy preview

Image

Vigo County water rescue

Image

Two people hurt in Vigo County crash

Image

McDonald's partners with Ivy Tech to over $3,000 in free tuition assistance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans