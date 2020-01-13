Clear
After deadly storms, torrential rain will pummel the Southeast as heavy snow will slam the Northwest

Article Image

Rain and dense fog will be travel concerns for areas from Louisiana towards the Carolinas as the system that brought severe weather over the weekend stalls. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Devastating weather that left 10 people dead over the weekend will make a dramatic encore.

Torrential rain will deluge parts of the Southeast this week as swaths of the Northwest will get walloped by feet of snow.

Heavy rain and flooding could slam the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Ferocious storms -- including tornadoes -- have killed at least 10 people since Friday: three in Texas, three in Louisiana, three in Alabama, and one in Oklahoma.

"Some of the same areas impacted by the severe weather over this past weekend will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, hampering clean-up," CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said Monday.

The storms will be slow-moving, "leading to persistent rains through Wednesday," Norman said.

The Southwest won't just be wet -- it'll also be unusually warm.

"Record warm daily high and low temperatures will be possible in parts of the Southeast through Wednesday," the National Weather Service said.

"Temperature anomalies on average will range between 10-20 degrees above normal across much of the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast and into the Central Appalachians."

But in Montana and the western Dakotas, the high temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay below zero degrees.

Farther west, heavy snow will blanket much of Oregon and Washington.

"Snowfall will be measured in feet in the Cascades, the Northern Sierra Nevada, Northeast Oregon, Northern and Central Idaho, Western Wyoming, North-Central Utah, and the Colorado Rockies," the National Weather Service said.

"Expect treacherous and icy travel conditions in these affected areas."

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
