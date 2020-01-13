Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercial

Article Image

Conservative activist group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the "d-word" in a commercial promoting the non-meat Impossible Whopper saying the ad is "highly inappropriate."

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

Activist conservative group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the "d-word" in a commercial promoting the non-meat Impossible Whopper.

In the ad, a group of people taste-test the plant-based patty that has been a hit for the fast-food company. With a mouthful of food, one man says, "Damn, that's good."

That ad was posted online in August when Burger King began sales at stores nationwide. But on Friday, One Million Moms posted a press release criticizing the use of the "d-word" in the commercial.

"One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn't have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial," the group said in a press release.

"Burger King's Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear."

One Million Moms is a division of the American Family Association, the non-profit evangelical Christian group. Despite its name, it is not clear that the group has a million members. According to its website, more than 8,000 people have taken action on the Burger King issue, and its Facebook group has just shy of 100,000 likes.

The activist group long has targeted groups that feature LGBT people or relationships in a positive light. In 2012, the group called on JCPenney to remove Ellen DeGeneres as its spokeswoman because she is gay, but the retailer stood behind the comedian.

Last month, One Million Moms successfully campaigned to have Hallmark remove a Zola ad featuring a lesbian couple at the altar on their wedding day. Hallmark faced sharp criticism for the ad's removal and later reversed itself, saying it made the "wrong decision."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Slightly Warmer and Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Partly sunny and warmer. High: 48°

Image

Key continues to push ISU

Image

ISU WBB vs Loyola

Image

Rain stops, high water remains

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans